News World France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork

France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork

Italian Carabinieri military police stand by a mural attributed to British street artist Banksy that was stolen from the Bataclan theatre in Paris, where Islamist militants killed 90 people in 2015, after it was found in a farmhouse in central Italy, in L'Aquila, Italy, June 11, 2020. Ufficio Stampa Carabinieri/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Six people have been arrested in France over the theft of an artwork by the British street artist Banksy that was stolen from the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, a judicial source said on Saturday.

The mural, which shows a veiled female figure staring mournfully downwards, was found at a farmhouse in central Italy earlier this month, nearly a one-and-a-half years after it was removed.

Two of those arrested are under formal investigation on suspicion of theft. The other four are suspected of concealing theft, the source said.

It is thought the thieves used portable grinders to remove the fire-exit door on which the mural was painted before carrying it off in a van, Italian media reported when the artwork was discovered.

The Bataclan, one of Paris’ best-known rock venues, was stormed by militants during a concert in November 2015, as part of coordinated attacks around the city that killed 130 people.

(Reuters)

Pictured: Italian Carabinieri military police stand by a mural attributed to British street artist Banksy that was stolen from the Bataclan theatre in Paris, where Islamist militants killed 90 people in 2015, after it was found in a farmhouse in central Italy, in L’Aquila, Italy, June 11, 2020. Ufficio Stampa Carabinieri/Handout via REUTERS

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous article58% of all Coronavirus cases in Cyprus are men (infographics)
Next articleTwo new Coronavirus cases from Category C countries

Top Stories

Local

Two new Coronavirus cases from Category C countries

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry said on Saturday that two people have tested positive to Covid-19 from 1,336 tests raising the total to 994. The two were...
Read more
World

France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork

Josephine Koumettou -
Six people have been arrested in France over the theft of an artwork by the British street artist Banksy that was stolen from the...
Read more
Local

58% of all Coronavirus cases in Cyprus are men (infographics)

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry released on Saturday the epidemiological data on Coronavirus in Cyprus up to June 25. According to the new data, 833 people (86.2%...
Read more
World

UK ready to quit EU on ‘Australia terms’ if no Brexit deal, PM Johnson says

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain will be ready to quit its transitional arrangements with the European Union "on Australia terms" if no deal on their future relationship is...
Read more
Local

Man dies in Paphos labour accident – UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
A 53-year-old construction worker has lost his life in a labour accident in Peyia, philenews reports. The victim, an ironworker named as Almir Toboulides from...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK ready to quit EU on ‘Australia terms’ if no Brexit deal, PM Johnson says

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain will be ready to quit its transitional arrangements with the European Union "on Australia terms" if no deal on their future relationship is...
Read more
World

LGBTQ Americans adjust Pride celebrations in a time of pandemic

Josephine Koumettou -
Diana and Jillian Rosile of Denver this year would have marked their first Pride celebration as an out queer couple since Diana, a transgender...
Read more
World

UK ditches quarantine for arrivals from low COVID-19 risk countries

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain will ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from countries it deems to be lower risk for COVID-19 , the government said...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
Last updated: 27/06/2020 10:50 A World Health Organization-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise $31.3 billion...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros