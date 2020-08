Police have arrested a fourth young man in connection with a bank robbery in Nicosia under the threat of a sharp knife around noon last Friday, Philenews reported on Monday.

A 17-year-old and two 20-year-old men are already in custody in connection with the case during which the suspects ran away on foot with some €30,000 after threatening the cashier. The fourth suspect is also in his early 20s.

Hours after the robbery, police had found the minor hiding in the area.