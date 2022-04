The Police are investigating a fourth case of injury from firecrackers.

Specifically, on Saturday a 56-year-old was injured when a firecracker exploded in his hand. The man had been at his holiday retreat in the Paphos district and the conditions under which the firecracker exploded are being investigated.

The man went to a private clinic in Limassol and was kept there for treatment.

Policemen of the Panagia Police Station continue the investigations.