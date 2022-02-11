Fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 possibility increases in Cyprus

The possibility of a fourth dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 is increasing in Cyprus where health experts have already begun debating the issue, Philenews reported on Friday.

Immunosuppressed individuals and the elderly along with healthcare workers and caregivers of people who belong to high risk groups should be the first to get the fourth dose.

This is what a Health Ministry insider has said, adding that this possibility is strengthened by the daily epidemiological picture of recent days as well.

Specifically, Health Ministry data on patients who were hospitalized on Wednesday showed that 55% of them were without a vaccination history.

And that only 3% of patients were fully vaccinated while 19% of them were partially vaccinated.

This is what triggered an official debate on the administration of a fourth dose to specific groups of the population based on the fact that 23% of patients are fully vaccinated – with a booster dose as well.