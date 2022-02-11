NewsLocalFourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 possibility increases in Cyprus

Fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 possibility increases in Cyprus

Vaccine
Vaccine

The possibility of a fourth dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 is increasing in Cyprus where health experts have already begun debating the issue, Philenews reported on Friday.

Immunosuppressed individuals and the elderly along with healthcare workers and caregivers of people who belong to high risk groups should be the first to get the fourth dose.

This is what a Health Ministry insider has said, adding that this possibility is strengthened by the daily epidemiological picture of recent days as well.

Specifically, Health Ministry data on patients who were hospitalized on Wednesday showed that 55% of them were without a vaccination history.

And that only 3% of patients were fully vaccinated while 19% of them were partially vaccinated.

This is what triggered an official debate on the administration of a fourth dose to specific groups of the population based on the fact that 23% of patients are fully vaccinated –  with a booster dose as well.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePrince Charles tests positive for Covid, had met Queen Elizabeth recently
Next articleBig wave surf in Nazare

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros