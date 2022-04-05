Fourth dose of COVID vaccine to be administered to 80 year old citizens and over

Cyprus’ Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that it will extend the age limit for the administration of 4th dose of COVID vaccine from 70 to 80 years of age.

In an announcement issued Tuesday the Ministry reminds everyone of its effort for the immunization of vulnerable groups of the population adding that all citizens can get the shot from the walk-in centers which operate in all districts.

The booster shot for people 12-17 years old with Pfizer/BioNTech is also administered if 6 months have elapsed from the 2nd dose with an ID document and the vaccination card.

The 3rd dose/booster is optional.

For people over 18 the 3rd dose can be administered either at walk-in centers or by appointment via the vaccination portal.

Citizens who reside in closed units and nursing homes and are over 80 are administered the 4th dose if 5 months have elapsed from their 3rd dose. They also need to show proof of ID and their vaccination card.

At a later stage the Ministry will provide information for the 4th dose for all health professionals and the immunosuppressed.

Walk-in centers operate Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8:00-1500, Wednesday 8:00-1800 and Saturday 8:00-1300.

Bedridden people who wish to be vaccinated with a fourth dose, will be visited to their place of residence, after appointment, by nurses who will be administering the jab. Eligible are people over 70 and the immunosuppressed, regardless of age.

(CNA)