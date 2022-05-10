NewsLocalFourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine available to vulnerable groups

Fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine available to vulnerable groups

Vaccine
Vaccine

The Ministry of Health informs that as of tomorrow, May 11 2022, the vaccination procedure against COVID-19 with a 4th dose (2nd booster dose) with an MRNA vaccine to vulnerable groups of the population, regardless of age, which include individuals with:

  • Diabetes mellitus,
  • Severe obesity: BMI ≥40 ή ≥35 with metabolic syndrome,

provided that a period of 5 months has elapsed since the administration of the 3rd/booster dose.

Those eligible may visit walk-in vaccination centres, presenting a medical report by a Specialist Doctor, along with ID or passport and their vaccination card, or can declare interest in arranging an appointment for vaccination through their treating doctor, by sending a request to the address: [email protected]         

The administration of the booster/4th dose of a vaccine is optional.

Timetable of walk-in vaccination centres

  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:00a.m. – 3p.m.
  • Wednesday: 8:00a.m. – 6p.m.
  • Saturday: 8:00a.m. – 1p.m.

Vaccination centres

Nicosia: State Fair

Larnaka: Larnaka Old Hospital

Lemesos: Linopetra Health Centre

Pafos: Pafos General Hospital

Ammochostos: Ammochostos Health Centre

Kyperounta: Vaccination Centre (former COOP)

Poli Chrysochous: Polis Chrysochous Hospital (every Tuesday 9:30a.m. until 2:00p.m..

It is reminded that the vaccine may be administered 14 days after illness, provided that there is no active symptoms onset.

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on Wednesday
Next articlePrince Charles delivers Queen’s Speech for the first time

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros