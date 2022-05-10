Fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine available to vulnerable groups

The Ministry of Health informs that as of tomorrow, May 11 2022, the vaccination procedure against COVID-19 with a 4th dose (2nd booster dose) with an MRNA vaccine to vulnerable groups of the population, regardless of age, which include individuals with:
- Diabetes mellitus,
- Severe obesity: BMI ≥40 ή ≥35 with metabolic syndrome,
provided that a period of 5 months has elapsed since the administration of the 3rd/booster dose.
Those eligible may visit walk-in vaccination centres, presenting a medical report by a Specialist Doctor, along with ID or passport and their vaccination card, or can declare interest in arranging an appointment for vaccination through their treating doctor, by sending a request to the address: [email protected]
The administration of the booster/4th dose of a vaccine is optional.
Timetable of walk-in vaccination centres
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:00a.m. – 3p.m.
- Wednesday: 8:00a.m. – 6p.m.
- Saturday: 8:00a.m. – 1p.m.
Vaccination centres
Nicosia: State Fair
Larnaka: Larnaka Old Hospital
Lemesos: Linopetra Health Centre
Pafos: Pafos General Hospital
Ammochostos: Ammochostos Health Centre
Kyperounta: Vaccination Centre (former COOP)
Poli Chrysochous: Polis Chrysochous Hospital (every Tuesday 9:30a.m. until 2:00p.m..
It is reminded that the vaccine may be administered 14 days after illness, provided that there is no active symptoms onset.