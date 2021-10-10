NewsLocalFourth arrest for theft and robbery to house of 77-year-old

Fourth arrest for theft and robbery to house of 77-year-old

The Police arrested another suspect regarding a case of theft and robbery in the district of Famagusta which is under investigation. Another three suspects had been arrested in previous days and are being held.

Following evidence secured against the fourth suspect, a 20-year-old man, a court arrest warrant has been issued, on the basis of which the members of the Famagusta CID proceeded with his arrest on Saturday night.

According to the Police while a 77-year-old woman was sleeping at home she woke up due to a noise she heard and realized that two unidentified people had entered into her house. The woman locked her bedroom door but they broke it and attacked her. Then, it seems that they stole jewelry and run away.

The Famagusta CID continues the investigations.

By gavriella
