Fourth arrest for stolen items found in establishment

Within the framework of investigating thefts and burglaries, the Police yesterday proceeded with the arrest of a 38-year-old on the basis of an arrest warrant.

The investigation of the above cases began following a tip to the Police that stolen items were found in a specific establishment. On 13 February, members of the Police carried out an investigation to the establishment and found and confiscated a large number of jewelry, electrical and electronic appliances. Three persons who were in the establishment have also been arrested.

The Police secured testimonies involving both the 38-year-old man as well as the other three persons with various burglaries in Limassol.

Investigations continue.

By gavriella
