Fourteen new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,917 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 14 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,917 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

1,420 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 2 cases detected.

130 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 2 cases detected.

1,112 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 8 cases detected.

36 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program, 2 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

143 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

43 tests carried out with samples taken at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

2 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

31 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,481.

Additionally, four patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient remains intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)

By Maria Bitar
