Fourteen new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,769 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 14 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,769 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

1,415 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 2 cases detected.

111 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case detected.

164 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 5 cases detected.

859 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 5 cases detected.

218 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

1 test carried out with samples taken under the control program of the Ministry of Justice for staff working in the Courts.

1 test carried out with samples taken under the control program of university students.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,474.

Additionally, three patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of which is a new admission.

As well as one patient that remains intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)