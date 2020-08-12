News Local Fourteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,775 tests

Fourteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,775 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 14 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 3,775 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

198 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 8 cases detected.

731 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 2 cases detected.

1,927 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 4 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

66 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

168 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

190 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

31 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program.

464 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 people.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,291.

Additionally, three people were discharged from the Famagusta General Hospital and one new patient was admitted. Therefore, three patients are currently being treated one of whom in intensive care.

(Source: PIO)

By Maria Bitar
