Fourteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,539 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 14 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 3,539 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

218 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 4 cases detected.

1,111 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 5 cases detected, of those 4 have a recent travel history.

28 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 1 case detected.

239 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions, 4 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

147 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

1,576 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

48 tests carried out with samples taken at the roadblocks to the breakaway north.

2 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

26 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program.

144 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 people.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,222.

Additionally, four people continue being treated in the Famagusta General Hospital.

Their condition is described as good and stable.

Source: PIO