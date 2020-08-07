News Local Fourteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,539 tests

Fourteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,539 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 14 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 3,539 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

218 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 4 cases detected.

1,111 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 5 cases detected, of those 4 have a recent travel history.

28 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics, 1 case detected.

239 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions, 4 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

147 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

1,576 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

48 tests carried out with samples taken at the roadblocks to the breakaway north.

2 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

26 tests carried out with samples taken under the immigrant structure control program.

144 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 people.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,222.

Additionally, four people continue being treated in the Famagusta General Hospital.

Their condition is described as good and stable.

 

Source: PIO

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleCyprus will stand by Lebanon, FM wrote in Book of Condolence

Top Stories

Local

Fourteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,539 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 14 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Cyprus will stand by Lebanon, FM wrote in Book of Condolence

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus will stand by Lebanon during these challenging times and will provide all possible aid and support in an effort to alleviate the immense...
Read more
Local

Cyprus stands ready to offer any help that Lebanon requests, Justice Minister says

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus Justice and Public Order Minister Emily Yiolitis has said that Cyprus is ready to offer any help that Lebanon requests. Yiolitis visited on Friday...
Read more
Local

Four-member team of ‘Volunteer Doctors Cyprus’ travels to Beirut Sunday

Maria Bitar -
A four-member team of "Volunteer Doctors Cyprus" departs on Sunday for Beirut to offer assistance at local hospitals. The team will provide help for the...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ Agriculture Minister expects joint meeting with EU Commissioners to discuss halloumi registration

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus’ Minister of Agriculture Costas Kadis said on Friday that he expects a joint meeting to be arranged with competent European Commissioners, in order...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus will stand by Lebanon, FM wrote in Book of Condolence

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus will stand by Lebanon during these challenging times and will provide all possible aid and support in an effort to alleviate the immense...
Read more
Local

Cyprus stands ready to offer any help that Lebanon requests, Justice Minister says

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus Justice and Public Order Minister Emily Yiolitis has said that Cyprus is ready to offer any help that Lebanon requests. Yiolitis visited on Friday...
Read more
Local

Four-member team of ‘Volunteer Doctors Cyprus’ travels to Beirut Sunday

Maria Bitar -
A four-member team of "Volunteer Doctors Cyprus" departs on Sunday for Beirut to offer assistance at local hospitals. The team will provide help for the...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ Agriculture Minister expects joint meeting with EU Commissioners to discuss halloumi registration

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus’ Minister of Agriculture Costas Kadis said on Friday that he expects a joint meeting to be arranged with competent European Commissioners, in order...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros