News Local Fourteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,387 tests

Fourteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,387 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 14 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 3,387 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

108 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 4 cases detected.

1,368 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 2 cases detected.

631 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 people, 8 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

888 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative.

40 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

261 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

91 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,305.

Additionally, three patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of whom is in intensive care.

(Source: PIO)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleSteps taken for the reduction of nuisance in cities

Top Stories

Local

Fourteen new corona virus cases detected out of 3,387 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 14 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Steps taken for the reduction of nuisance in cities

Maria Bitar -
Measures are being taken by police to alleviate the phenomenon of public nuisance caused during the night hours in the cities. In addition to daily...
Read more
Local

Remdesivir quantities in Cyprus – fight against Covid-19 intensified

Maria Bitar -
Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou said that Cyprus has received quantities of the medicine Remdesivir, strengthening its arsenal in the fight against the corona virus. In...
Read more
Local

Three people wanted for shoplifting in Paphos

Maria Bitar -
A store owner in Paphos made a formal complaint to police on Thursday claiming that three people - two men and a woman who...
Read more
World

Archaeologists find 1800-year-old entrance to historic Zerzevan castle in eastern Turkey

Maria Bitar -
The 1800-year-old entrance to historic Zerzevan Castle, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List has been unearthed by archaeologists in eastern Turkey. Excavations...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Steps taken for the reduction of nuisance in cities

Maria Bitar -
Measures are being taken by police to alleviate the phenomenon of public nuisance caused during the night hours in the cities. In addition to daily...
Read more
Local

Remdesivir quantities in Cyprus – fight against Covid-19 intensified

Maria Bitar -
Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou said that Cyprus has received quantities of the medicine Remdesivir, strengthening its arsenal in the fight against the corona virus. In...
Read more
Local

Three people wanted for shoplifting in Paphos

Maria Bitar -
A store owner in Paphos made a formal complaint to police on Thursday claiming that three people - two men and a woman who...
Read more
Local

Erdogan reiterates call for dialogue over East Mediterranean

Maria Bitar -
Turkey is always ready to resolve the Eastern Mediterranean issue through dialogue on an equitable basis, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday. Erdogan...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros