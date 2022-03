Four dogs lost their lives on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a home in Zakaki, Limassol district.

The dogs died of fumes and high temperature caused by the fire, according to Fire Brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis.

Three fire trucks were sent to the burning house and the fire – whose cause is under investigation – was put out promptly.

The firefighters had entered the premises using ladders and breathing apparatus.

Extensive damage has been caused according to Kettis.