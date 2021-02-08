News Local Fourlas raises question in European Commission about Germany selling submarines to Turkey

Fourlas raises question in European Commission about Germany selling submarines to Turkey

According to an announcement by his office, Loukas Fourlas, Member of the European Parliament with ruling DISY party and EPP, submitted a question to the European Parliament regarding the serious issue of Germany selling six submarines to Turkey.

Fourlas pointed out that Germany’s action is encouraging Ankara to continue its expansionist policy in Cyprus’s EEZ, the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

In his question, Fourlas also stressed that even though the issue of sanctions against Turkey is being strongly discussed, Erdogan seems not to take the warning seriously, since the European Union is usually backing out at the last minute and gives another chance to Turkey.

In order to have a result, he said, the European countries must indicate that they are ready and determined to impose the sanctions.

Unfortunately, he continued, we see Germany ready to give attack submarines to Turkey so there is no common ground with Ankara as European Union.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Top Stories

Local

Vaccination appointments for citizens belonging to age group 75-79 begin

gavriella -
The National Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 implementation continues with more appointments as of tomorrow 9 February 2021, at 9 am. Access to the Vaccination...
Read more
Local

7,200 does of AstraZeneca vaccines received

gavriella -
This afternoon Cyprus will receive 7,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, the Health Ministry announced. As known.the Advisory Scientific Committee on coronavirus suggested that the AstraZeneca...
Read more
Local

More than 500,000 SMS to 8998 during the weekend

gavriella -
According to data released by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, the number of SMS requests sent by Cypriots during both Saturday...
Read more
Local

Changes to Movement by exception

gavriella -
As of today, 8 February, Cyprus entered the second phase of COVID-19 measures’ relaxation with slight changes to the movement by exception, since retail...
Read more
World

French health minister gets COVID-19 jab

gavriella -
French Health Minister Olivier Veran was vaccinated on Monday against COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in the city of Melun, in the Paris region,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

