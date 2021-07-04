NewsLocalFour victims tried to climb the mountain but got caught in the...

Four victims tried to climb the mountain but got caught in the fire

 

Dramatic details are coming to light of how the four Egyptian workers tried to save themselves but got caught in the flames consuming the mountain over the village of Odou in Larnaca.

According to accounts from locals, the four young workers realised the danger enveloping them and tried to get away in a truck, headed in the opposite direction of the fire. But due to heavy smoke, visibility was limited and their truck overturned on a mountainside.

Based on how their bodies were found this morning, it’s believed that they tried to get away by climbing up the mountain, but the fire was too fast.

The four young Egyptians were working on tomato plantations.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleThings improving but still extremely difficult, fire service says
Next articleAmazing support for fire stricken praised by Citizen’s Commissioner, needs covered

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros