Four victims tried to climb the mountain but got caught in the fire

Dramatic details are coming to light of how the four Egyptian workers tried to save themselves but got caught in the flames consuming the mountain over the village of Odou in Larnaca.

According to accounts from locals, the four young workers realised the danger enveloping them and tried to get away in a truck, headed in the opposite direction of the fire. But due to heavy smoke, visibility was limited and their truck overturned on a mountainside.

Based on how their bodies were found this morning, it’s believed that they tried to get away by climbing up the mountain, but the fire was too fast.

The four young Egyptians were working on tomato plantations.