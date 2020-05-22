Four test positive, total now 927

Four people tested positive to Covid-19 after 1970 diagnostic tests on Friday, the second day into phase two of the easing of the lockdown.

This brings the total number of cases in Cyprus to 927, the Health Ministry said.

The new cases are:

Two found at a catering establishment (which has not reopened) through testing of 10,000 workers in hair and beauty salons, restaurants and tattoo parlours (380 test today)

One from public hospital labs (281 tests today)

One from pupils and teachers (598 tests today)

Dr Marios Loizou said that “we need to be very careful as we go through Phase Two to not get carried away by our enthusiasm, as maintaining distances and avoiding crowding are crucial.

“Yesterday’s situation, especially at catering establishments was not ideal,” he said stressing the requirement for staff at catering businesses to wear masks.

“One person carrying the virus is enough to start a chain of transmission at these establishments if rules are not adhered to,” he warned.

No positive cases were found in other groups of the population as follows:

None from 20000 tests in the retail and construction sectors (217 tests today)

None through tracing of contacts of confirmed cases (101 tests today)

None from special health groups (17 tests today)

None from private initiative (298 tests today)

None from repatriations (228 tests today)

At 3 pm on Friday, there were five patients at Famagusta Hospital (one admitted), one in the increased care unit.

There are still two intubated patients in the ICU of Nicosia Hospital. Two other patients are also being treated there but are not intubated.