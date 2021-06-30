NewsLocalFour steps to issue your digital COVID certificate

Four steps to issue your digital COVID certificate

On 1 July the EU Digital COVID Certificate will be implemented aiming at facilitating safe and free movement of citizens in the European Union during the pandemic.

It is a digital proof that a person has either been vaccinated against COVID-19 or received a negative test result or recovered from COVID-19.

For this reason the Republic of Cyprus has prepared a relevant website (eudcc.gov.cy), where the citizens can issue their digital certificate in four simple steps:

  1. Select certificate type
  2. Fill in your details
  3. Insert the OTP sent to your mobile phone
  4. Download and/or Print your certificate
