Four stabbed in Paphos apartment block brawls

Two people have been arrested in Paphos in connection with a case of stabbing and possession of a knife.

According to the evidence under investigation, around six yesterday afternoon, a 26 and an 18 year old man were attacked and stabbed by a number of people in a shared area of an apartment block in the Paphos district.

They suffered various injuries and are being treated at the Paphos hospital, with their condition described as non-life threatening.

Around two and a half hours later, at the same apartment block, a group of men broke into the residence of a 29 year old and two 24 year olds, attacked and stabbed them.

Two of them were admitted, with their condition described as non-life threatening. The third was treated for light injuries and released.

In connection with the first attack at six yesterday afternoon, a 23 year old man and one of the men who was stabbed in the 2nd attack, were arrested as suspects in the early hours.

The second man, still being treated for injuries, is held under police guard.