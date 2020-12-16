Four premises, 47 citizens fined over breach of covid measures

Police booked 47 citizens and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breaching measures aiming to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They had carried out a total of 5,029 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 1,872 checks two citizens were fined.

In Limassol, out of 864 checks 25 citizens were fined.

In Larnaca, out of 681 checks two citizens and two establishments were fined.

In Pafos, out of 891 checks 14 citizens and two establishments were fined.

In Famagusta, out of 461 checks three citizens were fined.

In Morphou, out of 260 checks no fines were handed out.