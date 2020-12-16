News Local Four premises, 47 citizens fined over breach of covid measures

Four premises, 47 citizens fined over breach of covid measures

Police booked 47 citizens and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breaching measures aiming to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They had carried out a total of 5,029 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 1,872 checks two citizens were fined.

In Limassol, out of 864 checks 25 citizens were fined.

In Larnaca, out of 681 checks two citizens and two establishments were fined.

In Pafos, out of 891 checks 14 citizens and two establishments were fined.

In Famagusta, out of 461 checks three citizens were fined.

In Morphou, out of 260 checks no fines were handed out.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleIsolated showers on Wednesday with yellow alert for stormy weather
Next articleMan who runs dance school threatens police over covid restrictions

Top Stories

Photos

Party before lock down in London

Andreas Nicolaides -
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho, as the spread of the coronavirus...
Read more
Local

Man who runs dance school threatens police over covid restrictions

Annie Charalambous -
An angry over the island’s imposed covid-19 restrictions man who runs a dance school in Limassol is wanted by police for threats he made...
Read more
Local

Four premises, 47 citizens fined over breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 47 citizens and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breaching measures aiming to curb the spread of...
Read more
Local

Isolated showers on Wednesday with yellow alert for stormy weather

Annie Charalambous -
Isolated showers in the morning on Wednesday, increased cloud coverage at times in the afternoon. A yellow warning for rainfall and thunderstorms is in effect...
Read more
Local

339 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 91, with underlying conditions, who had been treated...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Man who runs dance school threatens police over covid restrictions

Annie Charalambous -
An angry over the island’s imposed covid-19 restrictions man who runs a dance school in Limassol is wanted by police for threats he made...
Read more
Local

Isolated showers on Wednesday with yellow alert for stormy weather

Annie Charalambous -
Isolated showers in the morning on Wednesday, increased cloud coverage at times in the afternoon. A yellow warning for rainfall and thunderstorms is in effect...
Read more
Local

339 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 91, with underlying conditions, who had been treated...
Read more
Local

Police investigates law offices regarding naturalization cases

gavriella -
As of this morning, Police teams are investigating various law offices in Larnaca in an effort to find evidence regarding the case of naturalizations. According...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros