Four possible scenarios regarding COVID-19 measures

As of Monday scientists and officials of the Health Ministry will once again evaluate all data regarding Cyprus’s epidemiological image to advise the government of next moves.
The final decision, according to Phileleftehros, will be made during a new meeting of the Ministerial Council under President Anastasiadis or not, since it is not certain that he will be back from Brussels on that date.
The government’s choices are four:
- No insist on its initial planning and proceed with relaxation of measures as of 14 December.
- To extend the validity of measures to contain spreading of the virus.
- To implement stricter measures.
- To proceed with a completely new plan to achieve limitation of meetings and contacts among citizens and on the other hand, normal operation of the market in view of Christmas.