News Local Police are looking for possible violators of Covid-19 quarantine rules

Police are looking for possible violators of Covid-19 quarantine rules

The Ministry of Health on Monday sent to police the names of four persons who do not respond to calls by health authorities trying to check whether they observe the island’s quarantine rules, Philenews reports.

The Ministry’s swift action followed an uproar over a woman who recently arrived in Cyprus from the US and instead of getting herself into quarantine she was out and about in coastal Larnaca and Limassol.

She has since been diagnosed with the virus, and fears are rising that she must have infected a lot of the people she came in contact with.

Minister of Justice Emily Giolitis on Monday said police will now be carrying out home searches on people who have arrived from category C countries or were defined as close contacts of confirmed cases.

On this specific case, reports to police have been filed and sent to the Minister who does not rule out taking out appropriate measures if the study of the data indicates so, and if a case is substantiated against the woman. The woman is currently under home surveillance.

In the meantime, over 3,500 checks were conducted by the police over the past three days to make sure corona virus measures are being complied with.

Police Deputy Spokesman Stelios Stylianou told Philenews there were 83 complaints against businesses mainly for non-use of a mask by their staff.

In two cases, the fines reached the amounts of €8,000 and €4,000.

At the same time, 121 citizens were reported for not wearing a mask.

By Maria Bitar
