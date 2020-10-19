Four people sentenced to imprisonment for abduction

The Larnaca District Court today sentenced four people aged 42, 22, 24, and 19 to imprisonment for abducting a 27-year old last August in Larnaca.

The 42-year-old and the 22-year-old were sentenced to two years in prison for abduction and the 24-year-old and the 19-year-old to 15 months in prison for restraint of a kidnapped or abducted person.

The four men were arrested by the Police on 21 August after a 27-yeaqr-old filed a complaint that he had been abducted. He told the police that four people led him b f Force in an open area in Larnaca where they hit him and demanded money under threat.

The Lanraca CID had investigated the case.

(philenews)