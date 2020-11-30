Four people lost during hiking in Troodos found

Members of the Police were yesterday asked to help find four persons, two men and two women, who had been lost during hiking in the forest area of Troodos.

The four persons, parked their cars at the Troodos Square and then headed toward the area of Agios Nikolaos Stegis. However, at some point, they lost their orientation.

The Morphou Police Directorate organized an operation to search and rescue the four hikers.

A bit later, in the afternoon, the four persons were found and safely taken to their cars.

They are all well.

(philenews)