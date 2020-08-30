Four people arrested in anti-crime operation in downtown Nicosia

Four people were arrested for knife and drug possession, forgery, forged documents and verbal abuse, during a police anti-crime operation last night in downtown Nicosia.

A 27 year old was arrested for possessing a knife over 8 centimetres long, while a 23 year old was found in possession of cannabis.

In a third case, a 39 year old showed a forged ID and driver’s license and was subsequently arrested.

A 22 year old was arrested for verbal abuse. There were also 47 traffic offences, including 2 for driving while intoxicated and 2 for parking in disabled spaces.