Four people have been arrested for the case of burglary and theft in the area of Kakopetria from where agricultural electrical tools have been stolen as well as the battery of a tractor, trees, and oil fuel.

The theft was reported by the owner of the storeroom on 6 July.

According to evidence four people aged 18 and 19 have been arrested on the basis of a court arrest warrant.

The Morphou CID is investigating the case.