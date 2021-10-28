Four people arrested for more than five kilos of cannabis

Members of the anti-drug squad YKAN yesterday searched a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old man in the district of Larnaca. During the search they found and confiscated a bit more than two kilos of cannabis and the man was arrested.

A search at his house followed where more cannabis and relevant tools were found.

Then the members of YKAN stopped another car that was moving suspiciously. The co-driver tried to escape but was arrested and pointed out to the policemen an area where he had hidden a box with approximately three kilos of cannabis. More cannabis and relevant tools were also found after a search at the man’s house.

A fourth man was also arrested when 310 gr. Of cannabis were found in his home together with other evidence.

All persons involved have been arrested with court warrants and have been imprisoned.