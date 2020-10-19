News Local Four out of eight cataract patients transferred to General Hospital

Four out of eight cataract patients transferred to General Hospital

Four out of the eight patients who were being treated at the Makarios Hospital for post-surgery complications after undergoing cataract surgery, were transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital.

All eight were first operated at a private clinic in Nicosia but were infected with a drug-resistant strain of bacteria and were then transferred to a private hospital in Limassol. Due to the seriousness of their condition, they were then taken to Makarios Hospital. Now four of them are being treated at Makarios Hospital and four at the Nicosia General Hospital.

All eight patients will have limited or no sight to the eye that was operated, Dr. Andreas Kontos, President of the Cyprus Ophthalmological Society, aid. He also noted that the outcome of the Health Ministry’s investigation is expected on the incident.

Asked about the specific bacteria, Dr. Kontos said they are resistant to antibiotics and infections are very aggressive.

(philenews/CNA)

