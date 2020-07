Four people have tested positive for coronavirus out of a total of 1,831, the Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

The four cases were detected as follows:

One from 978 tests of passengers and repatriates. The person was the only one tested positive from all passengers on that flight.

Three from 268 tests through private initiative. One of the three has travelled recently.

The Health Ministry said the four new cases brings the total of Covid-19 cases in Cyprus to 1,037.