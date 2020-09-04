News Local Four new coronavirus cases detected out of 1.810 tests

Four new coronavirus cases detected out of 1.810 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 4 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 1.810 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

631 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 3 cases detected.

127 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

58 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

110 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases.

847 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

33 tests carried out with samples taken at the checkpoints to the occupied north.

4 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1.502.

Additionally, five patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital.

Two patients are intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleCyprus Interior Ministry says Constitutional amendment a decisive step for migration policy
Next articleNew School year officially starts on September 14 for all students

Top Stories

Local

€40,000 government sponsorship to businesses within the walls of Nicosia

Maria Bitar -
Incentives, in the form of government sponsorship, of the order of €700,000 will be granted to entrepreneurs who wish to operate or transfer their...
Read more
Local

New School year officially starts on September 14 for all students

Maria Bitar -
According to a post by the Secretary of OELMEK Constantinos Constantinou on social media, schools will open for students at all levels of education...
Read more
Local

Four new coronavirus cases detected out of 1.810 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 4 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Interior Ministry says Constitutional amendment a decisive step for migration policy

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus Interior Ministry has said the fact that the House of Representatives voted on Friday for a Constitutional amendment that will allow for the...
Read more
World

Greece’s PM says threats should stop so talks can begin with Turkey

Maria Bitar -
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a clear message about the terms of the dialogue with Turkey during a meeting he had earlier on Friday...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

€40,000 government sponsorship to businesses within the walls of Nicosia

Maria Bitar -
Incentives, in the form of government sponsorship, of the order of €700,000 will be granted to entrepreneurs who wish to operate or transfer their...
Read more
Local

New School year officially starts on September 14 for all students

Maria Bitar -
According to a post by the Secretary of OELMEK Constantinos Constantinou on social media, schools will open for students at all levels of education...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Interior Ministry says Constitutional amendment a decisive step for migration policy

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus Interior Ministry has said the fact that the House of Representatives voted on Friday for a Constitutional amendment that will allow for the...
Read more
Local

Largest shipment of humanitarian aid for Lebanon departs on Friday

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides and Ambassador of Lebanon in Nicosia Claude El Hajal reaffirmed the close ties between their two countries...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros