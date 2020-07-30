News Local Four new corona virus cases detected out of 1,789 tests

Four new corona virus cases detected out of 1,789 tests

According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 4 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total of 1,789 laboratory diagnostic tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

714 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 3 cases detected.

268 tests carried out with samples taken under the control program of 10,000 workers who were reactivated during the second and third phases of the strategy for the gradual lifting of restrictions, 1 case detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

74 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

162 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases.

465 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control.

4 tests carried out with samples taken from residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

102 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,084.

At the same time, one person is being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital.

In the Famagusta General Hospital five people are being treated, one of whom is in the Intensive Care Unit.

All six patients are described as stable.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
