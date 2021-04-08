NewsLocalFour new cases of sexual harassment/abuse to the Legal Service

Four new cases of sexual harassment/abuse to the Legal Service

Another four cases of sexual harassment/abuse will soon be submitted to the Legal Service.

According to Phileleftheros information from police sources, four cases under investigation by the Police, one regarding a priest and one regarding the sector of entertainment, are at their final stages and by the end of the week will be submitted to the Legal Service for further instructions.

Recently the Legal Service gave the green light for the submission of two cases before a Court. Both cases referred to complaints against a former Bishop.

In total the special team against domestic violence has been investigating 25 complaints of sexual harassment or abuse.

By gavriella
