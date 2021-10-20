Four MPs on list of high-profilers not paying traffic violation fines

Four members of parliament are on the list of high-profile persons not paying their traffic violation fines which are now pending for years, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The recently-leaked list of politically-exposed persons who refuse to pay their fines yet no action has been taken against them was drafted by the Audit Office.

All in all, 23 warrants are pending against the four MPs and these were issued between 2015-2020 for the total amount of €5,374.

MPs have no immunity for traffic violations – something that was made clear a few years back in the case of now independent MP Andreas Themistokleous who was caught speeding more than once.

The former Attorney General had proceeded with the criminal prosecution against Themistokleous who was then with ruling Disy party for six cases of traffic violations and he was forced to pay the fines.