Four more persons questioned over failed attempt to smuggle drugs inside prison

Police said they are questioning four more persons in connection with an attempt on Thursday afternoon by the 33-year-old wife of a detained man to smuggle drugs inside the Nicosia Central Prison.

Apart from the Limassol-born wife, a second woman, aged 36, from Limassol, a 32-year-old man, also from Limassol, the detainee and a convicted man are currently interrogated.

In addition, the 64-year-old father in law of the woman who tried to smuggle the drugs that were inside a brand new television set, was also arrested, questioned and released.

He said he had absolutely no idea that drugs were inside the box his daughter in law was carrying.

Police were tipped the woman was going to take over the drugs and stopped her the moment she crossed the central entrance of the Nicosia prison. A body search followed but nothing suspicious was found.

However, a small nylon bag glued inside the brand new television contained 190 grams of narcotic substances. The woman felt unwell after her arrest and was taken to Nicosia General Hospital, only to be released shortly afterwards.

By Annie Charalambous
