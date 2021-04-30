Four minors arrested in Limassol for vandalism

Early this morning the Police arrested four people for vandalism.

Specifically the Police were informed last night that in two areas of Limassol young people had gathered, set up fires to dustbins and attacked with stones the Fire Engine that went to the scene to put out the fire.

Members of the Police went to the area where there were around 20 young people with hoods. When they saw the Police vehicle they started throwing stones and ran away.

Then the Police went to a Church outside of which again young people had started a fire and were very laud. When they saw the police they tried to escape but four of them were arrested. Three are 17 and one 15.

The Limassol CID is investigating the case.