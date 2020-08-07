Four-member team of ‘Volunteer Doctors Cyprus’ travels to Beirut Sunday

A four-member team of “Volunteer Doctors Cyprus” departs on Sunday for Beirut to offer assistance at local hospitals.

The team will provide help for the thousands of injured and survivors of the blast that rocked the Lebanese capital last Tuesday.

The team comprises Dr Eleni Theocharous Child Surgeon, Dr Christos Demetriou Surgeon and Nurses Anna Farmaka who specialises in wound care, and Nicoletta Makri.

The mission is under the aegis of FM Nicos Christodoulides.

Cyprus’ Medical Association also expressed readiness to help in coordination with the government and has already sent a letter to the Health Minister.

CYMA has contacted its colleagues in Lebanon to express their condolences and solidarity and their readiness to assist.

Source: CNA