Four-lane highway from Astromeritis to Evrychou a step in right direction

A step in the right direction is the decision by Cabinet to approve the construction of an 11.3km long, four-lane highway from Astromeritis to Evrychou, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The ambitious infrastructure project, at a cost of €70 million, aims to solve the problems of road safety and functionality, making accessibility to the Soleas and Troodos areas easier.

The Cabinet on Wednesday further justified the project saying this will contribute to the economic development, social coherence and the upgrading of the quality of life of the residents of the broader area.

The government believes the highway will serve the area and the access of the town and district of Nicosia to Troodos and the mountain resorts.