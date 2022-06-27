Four killed, 70 injured in partial collapse of bullring in Colombia

Four people were killed and about 70 injured on Sunday (June 26) when part of a stand collapsed at a bullring in the town of El Espinal, Colombia, provincial officials said.

Videos posted on social media showed the section of the stand toppling forward into the ring, where locals were participating in a bull-running event tied to the feast day of Saint Peter and Saint Paul.

According to Tolima provincial governor, Jose Ricardo Orozco, there are four dead at this moment – two women, a man and a minor.

“Eight boxes collapsed structurally, you can already see that it is a wood structure”, said civil defense emergency technician Jorge Luna.

Around 70 people were injured during the collapse.

According to local authorities, ambulances were sent from the nearby cities of Ibague and Melgar to help the injured, who have overwhelmed El Espinal’s hospital.

(Reuters)