Four deaths, more than two thousand covid cases today

Four covid deaths were confirmed in Cyprus over the past 24 hours, raising the total number to 730.

The victims are an 83 year old man, who died at the Limassol General Hospital, a 70 year old man who succumbed at the Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Care Unit, a 92 year old man who was being treated at the Nicosia General and a 2nd 92 year old man, who passed away at the Famagusta covid reference hospital.

The victims are 456 men and 274 women, with an average age of 76.

Two thousand 184 new covid cases were confirmed out of 83,766 PCR and rapid tests, raising the total number to 251,125.

The positivity rate is 2.61%.

Covid patients at state hospitals have dropped to 203, 68 in serious or critical condition.

27 are intubated, 5 are being treated in an intensive care unit without support and 36 are in an increased care unit.

74.39% of the patients are unvaccinated.

Authorities are concerned by continuous cases in retirement homes, with 21 confirmed over the past 24 hours.

Six were reported in the National Guard.