The Health Ministry on Saturday announced 446 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths after a total of 49,314 PCR and rapid tests were carried out.

The positivity rate is 0.9 per cent, while the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 has now risen to 272,

Dead are three men aged 87, 59, and 73, and a woman aged 77 all with underlying conditions. Only the 87-year-old man was vaccinated.

There are now 204 people in hospitals 52 of whom are in serious condition. Of these, 30 are intubated.