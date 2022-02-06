Four deaths, 2,214 new covid cases on Sunday

Four covid deaths were recorded in Cyprus today, raising the number of victims to 745 since the outbreak of the pandemic, 465 men and 280 women, with an average age of 76.

The victims are a 90 year old man, who passed away on February 5th at Limassol General Hospital, an 89 year old man who died at the Limassol General Hospital, an 82 year old man who succumbed at the Nicosia General Hospital and an 88 year old woman who was being treated at the Famagusta reference hospital for covid.

2,214 new cases were confirmed out of 85,567 rapid antigen and PCR tests, raising the total number to 271,605. The positivity rate is 2.59%.

15 cases were confirmed in retirement homes, 10 in Limassol and 5 in Paphos.

224 covid patients are being treated in Okypy hospitals, 62 in critical or serious condition.

29 are intubated, 4 in intensive care units and 29 in an increased care unit.