Four days in a row: No new Covid-19 cases again

FILE PHOTO: Scientists are seen working at Cobra Biologics, they are working on a potential vaccine for COVID-19, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Keele, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo

 

No new Covid-19 cases were reported in Cyprus after 763 tests, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

This is the fourth day in a row with no positive cases. The total number remains at 985.

The following tests were carried out, all with negative results:

  • 140 tests from repatriations
  • 245 from private initiative
  • 4 from the programme of 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff
  • 2 from the programme of 10,000 employees in hair dressing salons and catering
  • 150 from the programme of 10,000 employees who returned to work with phase two and three of the lifting of restrictions
  • 29 from tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases
  • 160 from hospital labs
  • 33 from referrals from personal doctors and checks of special groups through public health clinics

In addition, on Friday afternoon there was one coronavirus patient at the referral hospital. There were were no Covid-19 patients in the ICU after the one patient who was being treated there here off the ventilator was transferred to a ward after testing negative for Covid-19 in repeated tests, the ministry added.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

