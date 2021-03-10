Four companies benefit from nine rapid tests tenders worth €8 million

Four companies have benefitted so far from a total of nine tenders worth an estimated €8 million for rapid tests in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The four companies are Velorious Ltd, Scientronics Ltd, M.A. Pharmaceuticals Trading Ltd and Prognosis Biotech.

At the same time, two more tenders totalling €8.1 million are now still in progress.

Social media reports recently focused on Velorious Ltd – one of the four benefitted companies – since it managed to secure a high-value contract just 32 days after it got registered.

Detailed data for the tenders that have been awarded and those that are in progress is listed below:

—In total, eight tenders have already been awarded at an overall cost of €6,710,000.

—Another competition for 650,000 tests with a total cost of €1,280,500 has been awarded but the agreement not signed yet.

—Another two competitions are in progress. One for the supply of 800,000 tests with an estimated value of €2,240,000 and another for the supply of 3,000,000 tests with an estimated value of €5,910,000.