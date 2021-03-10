News Local Four companies benefit from nine rapid tests tenders worth €8 million

Four companies benefit from nine rapid tests tenders worth €8 million

Four companies have benefitted so far from a total of nine tenders worth an estimated €8 million for rapid tests in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The four companies are Velorious Ltd, Scientronics Ltd, M.A. Pharmaceuticals Trading Ltd and Prognosis Biotech.

At the same time, two more tenders totalling €8.1 million are now still in progress.

Social media reports recently focused on Velorious Ltd – one of the four benefitted companies – since it managed to secure a high-value contract just 32 days after it got registered.

Detailed data for the tenders that have been awarded and those that are in progress is listed below:

—In total, eight tenders have already been awarded at an overall cost of €6,710,000.

—Another competition for 650,000 tests with a total cost of €1,280,500 has been awarded  but the agreement not signed yet.

—Another two competitions are in progress. One for the supply of 800,000 tests with an estimated value of €2,240,000 and another for the supply of 3,000,000 tests with an estimated value of €5,910,000.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMore than 49 million people worldwide watched Harry and Meghan interview
Next articleCyprus ninth in the EU as regards people reporting crime in their neighbourhood

Top Stories

Local

Capacity of Reference Hospital at 96%

gavriella -
The capacity of the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, has reached today 96%, Amalia Hatzigianni, scientific director...
Read more
Local

Mount Athos also reacts to El Diablo song

gavriella -
In a letter, Mount Athos expressed strong reaction to the song El Diablo that will represent Cyprus at the Eurovision song contest. According to website...
Read more
Economy

European Commission approves two Cypriot schemes worth 200 million euros

gavriella -
The European Commission has approved two Cypriot schemes to support companies and self-employed who were forced to suspend their activities due to the restrictive...
Read more
Local

Two siblings being treated for COVID-19 at Makarion Hospital

gavriella -
Two siblings, aged four and seven, have been added to the young patients of COVID-19 being treated at the Makarion Hospital. It is noted...
Read more
Economy

Tourism Minister: We have set the conditions for stability in view of summer season

gavriella -
Following the decisions by the government to open the country for tourism for both EU and non-EU citizens as of April 1, Cyprus has...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Capacity of Reference Hospital at 96%

gavriella -
The capacity of the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus, has reached today 96%, Amalia Hatzigianni, scientific director...
Read more
Local

Mount Athos also reacts to El Diablo song

gavriella -
In a letter, Mount Athos expressed strong reaction to the song El Diablo that will represent Cyprus at the Eurovision song contest. According to website...
Read more
Local

Two siblings being treated for COVID-19 at Makarion Hospital

gavriella -
Two siblings, aged four and seven, have been added to the young patients of COVID-19 being treated at the Makarion Hospital. It is noted...
Read more
Local

Gym teachers protest outside Presidential Palace

gavriella -
Gym teachers staged a protest march in their cars outside the Presidential Palace due to the long suspension of their work that has brought...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros