Four booked at Nicosia pub, restaurant

Four employees at two Nicosia catering establishments were booked for not wearing a mask and gloves as required by measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said on Tuesday.

In an announcement, police said that in the past 24 hours (6 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday) they had carried out 622 checks islandwide.

Of the 622 checks, 152 were in Nicosia where four people, two managers and two employees at a pub and a restaurant, were booked for not wearing a mask and gloves.

The following checks were carried out in other districts with no violations reported:

Limassol 54; Larnaca 219, Paphos 45, Famagusta 27 and Morphou 125.