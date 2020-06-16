News Local Four booked at Nicosia pub, restaurant

Four booked at Nicosia pub, restaurant

 

Four employees at two Nicosia catering establishments were booked for not wearing a mask and gloves as required by measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said on Tuesday.

In an announcement, police said that in the past 24 hours (6 am on Monday to 6 am on Tuesday) they had carried out 622 checks islandwide.

Of the 622 checks, 152 were in Nicosia where four people, two managers and two employees at a pub and a restaurant, were booked for not wearing a mask and gloves.

The following checks were carried out in other districts with no violations reported:

Limassol 54; Larnaca 219, Paphos  45, Famagusta 27 and Morphou 125.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCyprus trails in government spending on cultural services
Next articleCrunch meeting ahead of next phase of reopening of airports

Top Stories

Business

BSM and CMMI on a “True North 72” heading for cooperation on maritime innovation

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  International ship manager Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI) have signed an MoU to launch a game-changing initiative...
Read more
Local

Concrete bridge near Lemba a threat to endangered eels

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A small concrete bridge recently built over a stream near Lemba is blocking eels from swimming upstream, Angelos Nicolaou reports for Phileleftheros. The Chlorakas Cultural...
Read more
Local

Protaras venue at centre of Kataklysmos row to reopen

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Nava, the Protaras venue booked by police for breaking decrees to contain the spread of coronavirus over four consecutive days over the Kataklysmos weekend,...
Read more
in-cyprus

Oenogastronomical weekend

Andreas Nicolaides -
Vlassides (Koilani), Zambartas (Agios Amvrosios) and Tsiakkas (Pelendri) wineries invite you to a gastronomic weekend on 20th and 21st June 2020. Each winery will offer...
Read more
Local

Two linear parks for Paphos

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Paphos took another step towards the creation of two linear parks with the presentation of the study at a special meeting on Monday evening. Paphos...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus in red wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the octopus thoroughly and place in the pressure cooker with the whole onion, the cloves and the peppercorns. Add 1/3 cup water (so...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus potato salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Try this warm Cyprus potato and tomato salad with feta and oregano for a classic taste of the Mediterranean! Ingredients Serves: 4 4 large Cypriot potatoes, scrubbed...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Concrete bridge near Lemba a threat to endangered eels

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A small concrete bridge recently built over a stream near Lemba is blocking eels from swimming upstream, Angelos Nicolaou reports for Phileleftheros. The Chlorakas Cultural...
Read more
Local

Protaras venue at centre of Kataklysmos row to reopen

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Nava, the Protaras venue booked by police for breaking decrees to contain the spread of coronavirus over four consecutive days over the Kataklysmos weekend,...
Read more
Local

Two linear parks for Paphos

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Paphos took another step towards the creation of two linear parks with the presentation of the study at a special meeting on Monday evening. Paphos...
Read more
Local

100,000 flu vaccines to be delivered in autumn

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus, in line with a wider international trend, has ordered a larger quantity of flu vaccines this year in order to cover more people,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros