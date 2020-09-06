News Local Four arrested for people smuggling following arrival of boat migrants

Cyprus police have arrested and remanded in custody for eight days four men in connection with the arrival on a boat of 51 migrants early on Saturday in Kapparis area, Famagusta district.

The four, who are investigated for people smuggling, were among the group of the 51 migrants whose origin is Syrian and Lebanese.

The rest of the group have been taken to the migrant reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia, Nicosia district.

At the same time, 33 migrants who arrived off Limassol coast on Saturday afternoon were sent back to Lebanon early on Sunday. Lebanon is all but three come from.

The group was sent back after consultations between Cyprus and  Lebanese authorities, an official announcement said.

Cypriot authorities leased a private boat to take the group of 14 children, six women and 13 men back to their country since the one they were on board was in a very bad shape.

The group was escorted back to Lebanon with nurses, an interpreter, migration and police officers, the announcement also said.

By Annie Charalambous
Useful Links

