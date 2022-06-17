Four adult dogs and 30 puppies abandoned, homes desperately needed (PHOTOS)

NewsLocalFour adult dogs and 30 puppies abandoned, homes desperately needed (PHOTOS)

Puppies
Puppies

Animal shelter volunteers recently found a total of four adult dogs and 30 puppies abandoned at the edge of a very busy road in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Friday.

And the speechless volunteers are calling on the public to help out with both the older and new-born homeless dogs, it added.

On an internet post, one of the volunteers pointed out that all the dogs are similar in appearance and may have come from the same place or abandoned by the same person.

It is a very hard task when as many as 30 puppies are rescued in one go, especially since shelters already report full capacity, the post also said.

Some of the rescued puppies were very weak, others thirsty and desperately looking for shade while older ones quite hesitant to get into the van of the volunteers.

By Annie Charalambous
