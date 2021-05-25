NewsLocalFoundations of Archbishopric listed buildings also affected

Foundations of Archbishopric listed buildings also affected

The collapse of the listed buildings of the Archbishopric has started years ago due to the lack of maintenance but it is also possible that the work for the construction of an underground parking place, which will serve the Cathedral has also contributed to this.

Athina Aristotelous, former director of the Department of Town Planning, who is supervising the restoration work, clarified that even thought the parking place is nearer than it should be, engineers believe that the safety of the listed buildings is not affected.

