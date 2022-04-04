FOUND and LOST | Exhibition opening at Goethe Institute on April 9

The Goethe-Institut Cyprus presents the exhibition titled 𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗼𝘀𝘁 curated by Lorenzo Graf. Existing and newly produced sculptures, installations and video works by Phung-Tien Phan from Germany and Marina Xenofontos from Cyprus engage in an exchange at the third KᴜɴsᴛRᴀᴜᴍGᴏᴇᴛʜᴇ exhibition.

Through their different approaches, backgrounds and chosen media, both artists deal with searching, finding and losing in the tangible as well as intangible senses. The processes of self-discovery and self-presentation, whether on an individual or collective level, are central to their artworks. Their artworks evoke feelings of lightness and simultaneously self-ironic hopelessness the closer one looks at the many layers of meaning while maintaining a sense of humour.

KᴜɴsᴛRᴀᴜᴍGᴏᴇᴛʜᴇ is an event series launched by the Goethe-Institut Cyprus in February 2020. Within this framework, the Goethe-Institut organizes exhibitions with contemporary artists and curators, who are connected to Germany and Cyprus. For its third edition the curator Lorenzo Graf from Germany was invited to develop an exhibition proposal following a research trip to Cyprus in November 2021.

Exhibition opening: Sat. 9 April 2022, 6p.m.

Exhibition duration: 13.04.-04.06.2022

Opening hours: Wed & Fri 14:00-19:00, Thu 15:00-20:00, Sat 11:30-14:00