Private company employee arrested on suspicion of theft

Police in Paphos have arrested a 42-year-old Greek Cypriot employee of a private company in connection with theft, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The report was filed on Monday by the management of the electrical installations company.

The 42-year-old is said to have extracted a total amount of approximately €2,000 on two separate occasions and on a third, a company check amounting to €600 which he forged and cashed.

The suspect faces charges of forgery, circulation of a forged document, theft by employee and securing credit under false pretences. He denies all accusations.