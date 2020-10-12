Forty one new cases of COVID-19 on Monday; 10 from tracing

The Health Ministry announced 41 new COVID-19 cases on 12 October, out of 2,610 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 2, 047.

The break-down of new patients follows:

21 through tracing (224 tests today)

Ten from public hospital labs (202 today)

Four through private initiative (436 tests today)

Five from expatriates/passengers (1,457 tests today)

One from GP referrals and special patient groups (223 tests today)

Additionally 68 samples were taken from old people’s homes but no positive cases were found.

In total, three patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another two in the remaining hospitals.

(philenews)